OSCARS

Social media reacts after Oscars 'Best Picture' mix-up

Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

In a shocking mix-up, La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner of the award for Best Picture, until the correct winner, Moonlight, was revealed at the Oscars on Sunday. The unprecedented event sparked plenty of entertaining reactions on social media.

Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward showsmoviessocial media
Load Comments
OSCARS
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Unsuspecting tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Jimmy Kimmel grills Damon, Trump in Oscars opening monologue
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Unsuspecting tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Jimmy Kimmel grills Damon, Trump in Oscars opening monologue
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Unsuspecting tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony
2 young girls killed, 4 injured in Woodlawn fire
Father of dead Navy SEAL refused to meet Trump at ceremony
25-year-old man shot to death in Gary
4 arrested after attempted burglary at Wilmette car dealership
Show More
High levels of manganese found on Chicago's Far South Side
Police: Man burglarized Gold Coast apartment as woman slept
Calumet City Police dog dies from cancer
Body recovered from Chicago River in Loop
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Edens near Glencoe
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
More Photos