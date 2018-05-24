'Solo: A Star Wars Story' directed by Ron Howard

The very first showings of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" begin Thursday night.But "Solo" got off to a rocky start. Director Ron Howard was recruited to put it on course."I really think the fact that I could come in with a lot of energy and a lot of beliefs, that in and of itself was a signal to everybody that there was good work going on," Howard said.Howard got some Jedi Master wisdom from George Lucas."He said, 'You're gonna have a great time, trust your instincts, well, he was right about that and then he said, when in doubt, speak to the 12-year-old in you, this movie is first and foremost for 12-year-olds everywhere,'" Howard said.The director got Harrison Ford to reveal his secret take on Solo."I was curious about it throughout the years what he felt he knew about that character - I won't reveal it, but it was incredibly helpful - and it led to humor and more comedy," he said.When it comes to any future Star Wars franchise films, Howard said: "This has been such a sprint to get this movie out. This feels like a summer movie to me, it feels like that kind of popcorn, summer experience and so I really wanted to meet this date."He added, "I think audiences are gonna tell everybody involved whether they want more of this set of characters, but I had a blast, I had a great time doing it."Howard shot the hit "Backdraft" in Chicago. Now he's optioned the sci-fi best seller "Afterlife" by Chicago author Marcus Sakey."It's so exciting and it would be really new territory for me as a director, so I am so pumped about 'Afterlife,'" he said.But will he shoot it here?"Of course I would, I love Chicago, an opportunity to go to Chicago, come on!" Howard replied.