'Solo: A Star Wars Story' opens in theaters this week

Actor Alden Ehrenreich plays Han Solo in "Solo: A Star Wars Story." (WLS)

Marsha Jordan
LOS ANGELES (WLS) --
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is soaring in from a galaxy not so far, far away.

The latest in the "Star Wars" franchise opens in theaters on Friday.

Actor Alden Ehrenreich, who plays Han Solo, talked about the challenge of taking on a role that Harrison Ford made famous.

"I'm playing a guy at a different time in his life and it's a different thing," Ehrenreich said. "My approach was to watch all the original movies and to just try to understand the world of Star Wars, and really absorb everything from Harrison's performance and then kind of just forget about it."

Ehrenreich even sat down with George Lucas.

"I sat down with him at Skywalker Ranch for about an hour and a half and talked with him about the whole history of the franchise," Ehrenreich said. "It was really cool and it was really special because I feel like we all owe him this huge debt of gratitude because he made this up. Forty years ago he made this up and we're still telling stories in that sandbox so that's a pretty incredible feat."

Ehrenreich signed on for three movies in the franchise. The other two will happen if Solo is a hit.

So, will the bromance continue with Chewy?

"I would assume, so yeah, they can't kill him off," he said.

The producer of the film is Disney, the parent company of ABC7.
