ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Solo' actors reflect on portraying iconic characters

EMBED </>More Videos

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is on track to pull in just over $100 million at the box office for the holiday weekend. (WLS)

By
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is on track to pull in just over $100 million at the box office for the holiday weekend.

Director Ron Howard cast actors to play the franchise's iconic characters, including Donald Glover to play Lando Calrissian, a role originated by Billy Dee Williams.

"I'm very grateful for everything. It feels like a dream, but I just try to keep it about the work," Glover said.

Lando's sidekick is a strong and feisty droid played by Pheobe Waller-Bridge.

Waller-Bridge portrayed the character through motion-capture.

"It's half motion capture, half real built onto me," Waller-Bridge said. "It's green leggings and a green leotard and a green face, head mask, there were dots all over me. They would drill my arms and my legs and my chest to me, and my head was a sombrero kind of situation on the set. Then it's just kind of lugging that around all day."

Qi'ra is played by Emilia Clarke, an actress familiar to "Game of Thrones" fans.

"If you ask a lot of filmmakers why they're in this game, often the answer is 'Star Wars,' so to be a part of that while being a part of something that had been formed from the influence of Star Wars, I'm very, very lucky," Clarke said.

Actor Paul Bettany played Vos in the movie and previously appeared in the "Avengers" franchise.

"To roll right into this, the next lot of dedicated, amazing fans, is....yes, I'm feeling pretty hashtag 'blessed,'" Bettany said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsmoviemovie newsmovie premiere
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Program Note: Cubs-Pirates game, General Hospital
'Sesame Street' sues over Melissa McCarthy's raunchy puppet movie ads
Ill Willie Nelson walks off stage before show starts
Donda's House changing name as Kim Kardashian West clashes with charity co-founder Rhymefest
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
8 killed in Memorial Day weekend shootings across Chicago
Chicago area marking Memorial Day with ceremonies, parades
VIDEO: Man throws hot coffee at McDonald's manager
Which Starbucks are closed for anti-bias training Tuesday?
VIDEO: pizza worker shoots, kills attacker wearing clown mask
Northwestern student falls four stories from frat house
FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware
Police seek home invader who made sexual advances toward sleeping girls
Show More
19-year-old Palatine man dies in accidental drowning
Vintage Levi's jeans from the 1800s sell for nearly $100K
Pilot accused of kidnapping and trying to deport Chinese flight student
Two melons just sold for record $29,000 at auction
Scientists find opioids in Puget Sound mussels
More News