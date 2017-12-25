  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Sound of Music' actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68

Heather Menzies-Urich at the 50th Anniversary Screening Of "The Sound Of Music" at the TCL Chinese Theater on March 26, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Shutterstock)

LOS ANGELES --
Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the 1965 hit film, "The Sound of Music," has died. She was 68.

Her son, actor Ryan Urich, told Variety that his mother died late Sunday in Frankford, Ontario, Canada. She had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Menzies-Urich played Louisa von Trapp, the third-oldest of the seven von Trapp children in the film adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical that starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

"The Sound of Music" captured five Academy Awards, including best picture.

Variety reports that Menzies-Urich is survived by two other children, several grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Her husband, actor Robert Urich, died in 2002.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsfamous deathmovie newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Real Housewives of New York City' star arrested in Florida
Elmhurst College Chamber Singers
Miss America leadership resigns in email shaming scandal
Holiday Bricktacular at Legoland
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Frigid temps move in as Chicagoans enjoy White Christmas
Cab driver found dead in Blue Island after being robbed in Chicago
Flight attendant goes viral after Christmas serenade
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Retired Chicago police officer murdered in Arkansas
4 dead, 21 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings across Chicago
St. Sabina shares food, toys, love with less fortunate on Christmas
PHOTOS: Meghan Markle joins British royal family celebrating Christmas
Show More
Trump celebrates Christmas like most of America, with family
University of Chicago hospital restricts visitors due to spike in flu illness
Cardinal Cupich, Jesse Jackson visit Cook County Jail on Christmas
Police: Man charged with DUI with 2 children sleeping in back seat
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Meghan Markle joins British royal family celebrating Christmas
Oldest male polar bear in North America, euthanized at Brookfield Zoo
PHOTOS: Adoptable puppies cuddle with Chicago shoppers
PHOTOS: Chicago's most visited restaurants in 2017
More Photos