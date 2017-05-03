  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Obamas share preview of presidential center in Chicago...at 12:45 PM
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Have $20 to spend? You could attend some of the hottest summer concerts

Want to see some of the top performers in the country, but only have $20 to spend?

Thanks to a new promotion from Live Nation, you are in luck.

The ticket company is celebrating "National Concert Day" by selling one million tickets for an all-in price of $20.

Some of the artists included in the nationwide promotion are:

* Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell
* Chris Brown
* Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers
* Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
* Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane

* Future
* Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Phillip Phillips
* Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown
* John Mayer
* Kings of Leon
* Lionel Richie and special guest Mariah Carey

* Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge
* Nickelback with special guest Daughtry and Shaman's Harvest
* OneRepublic/The Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic with special guests Fitz & The Tantrums and James Arthur

Tickets went on sale today at 8 a.m. and will be available through May 9. A complete list of performers can be seen on Live Nation's website.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
