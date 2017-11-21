Spend or Save: Film critic Richard Roeper gives box office advice

"Coco" - Spend
Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family's ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to work out the mystery.
"The Man Who Invented Christmas" - Spend
Based on a true story, this movie follows the journey of writer Charles Dickens as he created the timeless classic "A Christmas Carol".
"Roman J. Israel Esq." - Save
Denzel Washington stars as a driven defense attorney who, through a tumultuous series of events, finds himself in a crisis that leads to extreme action.