Spend or Save: Film critic Richard Roeper gives box office advice

Film critic Richard Roeper visited WCL on Nov. 21, 2017 to give advice on which movies to spend money on, and which to save money on. (WLS)

Thanksgiving is just a couple days away, so in between dinner and Black Friday shopping, there are plenty new movies hitting theaters that you can see with the family. Film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to tell us what we should spend or save on at the box office.

"Coco" - Spend

Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family's ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to work out the mystery.
"The Man Who Invented Christmas" - Spend
Based on a true story, this movie follows the journey of writer Charles Dickens as he created the timeless classic "A Christmas Carol".
"Roman J. Israel Esq." - Save
Denzel Washington stars as a driven defense attorney who, through a tumultuous series of events, finds himself in a crisis that leads to extreme action.
