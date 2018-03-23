SAVE - "Pacific Rim Uprising" is the sequel to the 2013 sci-fi action hit "Pacific Rim."
Watch a trailer
SAVE - "Midnight Sun" is a romantic tearjerker about a teen with a condition that prevents her from being in the sunlight.
Watch a trailer
SPEND - Unsane" is a psychological horror thriller about a woman who is involuntarily placed into a mental institution after an ex begins to stalk her.
Watch a trailer
Spend or Save: Film critic Richard Roeper reviews 'Midnight Sun,' 'Unsane,' more
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
More News