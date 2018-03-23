WINDY CITY LIVE

Spend or Save: Film critic Richard Roeper reviews 'Midnight Sun,' 'Unsane,' more

Film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to tell us whether to spend or save at the box office this weekend. (WLS)

SAVE - "Pacific Rim Uprising" is the sequel to the 2013 sci-fi action hit "Pacific Rim."
SAVE - "Midnight Sun" is a romantic tearjerker about a teen with a condition that prevents her from being in the sunlight.
SPEND - Unsane" is a psychological horror thriller about a woman who is involuntarily placed into a mental institution after an ex begins to stalk her.
