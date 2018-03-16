  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Spend or Save: Film critic Richard Roeper reviews 'Tomb Raider,' 'Love, Simon,' more

Our good friend and film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to tell us whether we should spend or save at the box office this weekend. (WLS)

Film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to tell us whether to spend or save at the box office this weekend.

"Tomb Raider" - SAVE

Alicia Vikander stars as Lara Croft as she sets out on a mission to solve the mystery of her father's disappearance.
"7 Days in Entebbe" - SAVE
Inspired by true events, "7 Days in Entebbe" depicts one of the most daring rescue missions ever attempted.
"Love, Simon" - SPEND
"Love Simon" is about a closeted gay teenager who falls in love with a stranger online.
