Our buddy and film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to tell us whether to spend or save at the box office this weekend.
"Avengers: Infinity War" - SPEND
Iron Man, Thor, The Hulk and the rest of our favorite superheroes are back to battle their most powerful enemy yet in "Avengers: Infinity War."
Watch the trailer HERE.
"Kings" - SAVE
Halle Berry and Daniel Craig star in "Kings." The movie follows the life of a foster family in South Central L.A. during the time of the Rodney King trial.
Watch the trailer HERE.
"The Week Of" - SAVE
Adam Sandler and Chris Rock play two fathers, with very different personalities, who come together to celebrate the wedding of their children.
Watch the trailer HERE.
