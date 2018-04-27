WINDY CITY LIVE

Spend or Save: Film Critic Richard Roeper reviews new movies

Our buddy and film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to tell us whether to spend or save at the box office this weekend.

Our buddy and film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to tell us whether to spend or save at the box office this weekend.

"Avengers: Infinity War" - SPEND
Iron Man, Thor, The Hulk and the rest of our favorite superheroes are back to battle their most powerful enemy yet in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Watch the trailer HERE.

"Kings" - SAVE
Halle Berry and Daniel Craig star in "Kings." The movie follows the life of a foster family in South Central L.A. during the time of the Rodney King trial.

Watch the trailer HERE.

"The Week Of" - SAVE
Adam Sandler and Chris Rock play two fathers, with very different personalities, who come together to celebrate the wedding of their children.

Watch the trailer HERE.
