Spend or Save: Film Critic Richard Roeper reviews new movies

Richard Roeper reviews new movies to help you decide whether to spend or save at the box office. (WLS)

Film critic Richard Roeper stopped by WCL to help you decide whether to spend or save at the box office this weekend.

"Overboard" - SAVE

Anna Ferris and Eugenio Derbez star in a remake of the 1987 comedy "Overboard."

"Tully" - SPEND
Charlize Theron plays a mother of three who is gifted with a night nanny to help with the challenges of raising kids.
"Disobedience" - SPEND
A woman returns to the community that shunned her decades earlier when she developed a childhood crush on another girl in "Disobedience."
