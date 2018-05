Our film critic and good friend, Richard Roeper, stopped by to tell us whether to spend or save at the box office this weekend.Melissa McCarthy plays a middle-aged mother who returns to college to complete her degree after a sudden divorce.Watch the trailer.Gabrielle Union plays a mother fighting to protect her family during a home invasion.Watch the trailer."Terminal" is a heist thriller about two hitmen taking on a high risk mission, but they are faced with consequences after encountering a woman looking for revenge.Watch the trailer.