ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' to hit theaters in December

(Disney/Lucasfilm)

A name, the new Star Wars movie has.

The franchise announced the title of Episode VIII on Monday morning and released a teaser image.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI will follow the events of 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens with many of the same characters.

Carrie Fisher, who plays General Leia Organa, finished filming for THE LAST JEDI before she passed away in December. A rep for Lucasfilm told ABC News last month that the impact of her death on future Star Wars films remains unclear.

The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson. It's produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.

The stand-alone film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which takes place decades before THE LAST JEDI, was released last month.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI will hit theaters on Dec. 15, 2017.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsmoviesmovie newslucasfilm
Load Comments
Related
'Star Wars: Episode VIII' release date pushed back to December 2017
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Open Casting Call in Chicago for $100,000 Pyramid
Luke Bryan will sing national anthem at the Super Bowl
Kings of Leon postpone concert at United Center Monday night
Wayne Brady says leg injury forced him off stage during performance of 'Hamilton'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman shot to death near Chicago school
Chicago twins hold key to case against drug lord El Chapo
Kellyanne Conway 'Didn't See the Point' to Women's March on Washington
6 dead, 47 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Body of missing boy, 2, found in Indiana creek, authorities say
1 killed, 2 wounded in Hammond shooting
Chelsea Clinton: Barron Trump deserves a chance to 'be a kid'
Show More
Barbara Bush discharged; George H.W. Bush to move out of ICU
3 puppies found alive in Italy avalanche give rescuers hope
Wayne Brady says leg injury forced him off stage during performance of 'Hamilton'
Thousands of Skittles spill on highway
Police: Man using social media to rob NW Side residents
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos