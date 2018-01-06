ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Star Wars fans ditch their shirts, hike up pants for #KyloRenChallenge

Star Wars fans on social media are recreating an iconic moment from 'The Last Jedi'. (Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, demigod0206/Instagram, thebadpianist/Instagram)

Danny Clemens
If you follow any diehard Star Wars fans on Instagram, they're probably taking their shirt off, hiking up their pants and snapping a selfie.

It's all part of the #KyloRenChallenge, an homage to Adam Driver's so-called "beefcake moment" near the end of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi.' In the shirtless scene seen 'round the world, a shredded Driver appeared shirtless, clad only in a pair of high-waisted black pants, and sent the film's fans into a frenzy.

Now they're getting in on the action and recreating Driver's look on social media. Men (and even some women, a dog and a baby) are stripping down and flexing for the camera:



"Waiting on the World to Change" singer John Mayer even got in on the fun.


While Driver himself has yet to respond to the challenge - he isn't on social media - 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' writer/director Rian Johnson told People magazine last month that Driver "knew he looked good" in the shirtless scene "because he'd been training hardcore for the past six months for [his] fight scenes."

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
