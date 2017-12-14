ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' draws crowds of superfans on eve of release

EMBED </>More Videos

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" officially opens Friday, but many theaters begin showings Thursday night. (WLS)

By and Eric Horng
CHICAGO (WLS) --
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" officially opens Friday, but many theaters begin showings Thursday night.


Lines started forming hours before the premiere. Star Wars die-hards rolled in and buckled up for yet another trip to the galaxy far, far away.

"People have butterflies in their stomachs and just a sense of euphoria. It's a contagious euphoria that's being spread around," said Luke Coyle, Star Wars fan.

At AMC River East some screenings of "The Last Jedi" sold out weeks ago. Some said they bought their tickets over the summer.

Andrew Panahon wasn't going to miss this; he put on his Jedi PJs and cleared his schedule.

"My boss was kind enough to let me off work today early so I could be here, and that was pretty sweet of him. Thanks, Chuck," Panahon said.

The eighth installment of the Star Wars franchise features a grizzled Luke Skywalker in some familiar surroundings. The late Carrie Fisher reprises her role as Leia. They're joined by a new generation of Star Wars heroes and villains.

"I expect definitely some struggle. I expect that the war between the light and the dark side is going to get a little blurred," said fan Mercedes Loeb.

"It will never get old. So long as they keep doing them every year, I'll keep coming," said fan Stewart Quarles.

'STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI' VILLAINS TALK DARK SIDE
EMBED More News Videos

As the highly-anticipated film began to hit screens, ABC7's Janet Davies chatted with the movie's villains and attempted to "force" some hints about Episode 8.



As the highly-anticipated film began to hit screens, ABC7's Janet Davies chatted with the movie's villains and attempted to "force" some hints about Episode 8.

"Our badassery is probably comparable, I think," said Andy Serkis, who plays Supreme Leader Snoke.
"We have different skill sets," said Gwendoline Christie, who plays Captain Phasma.

"I am sort of good at menace and threat, and getting inside people's heads and manipulating," Serkis said.

"I think I present more of a physical threat," Christie said.

And Domhnall Gleeson?

"Just a disgusting human being. That's what I am more good at," said Gleeson, who plays General Hux.

They are all quite cool at portraying the evil of the military dictatorship The First Order. But this time out the actors were taken aback by the script.

"It literally flips from being hilarious to really dark being intimate and emotional to being epic. It does, it does. It's an incredible roller coaster," said Serkis.
"It really kind of kept shocking me in a way I really just wasn't expecting. I was kind of left agape. I really needed to talk to Rian afterward; like how is this going to happen, this is amazing," Gleeson said.

Christie's Captain Phasma is commander of the Stormtroopers. Her continuing role on HBO's "Game of Thrones" demands heavy swordplay, but this film needed extra training.

"I was happily reunited with C.C. Smiff, who was the man who taught me to fight and sword fight on Game of Thrones. And I was delighted about that because C.C. has been instrumental in developing a side of my acting that I'd never really done before," she said.

And there's always a burning question: Which villain makes it to Episode 9?

"You are trying to trick us!" Serkis said.

"That's an illegal question! You're going to be arrested. There are police here," Christie replied.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsmoviesmovie premiereactoru.s. & worldChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
1st official photo released from 'Roseanne' revival on ABC!
Ashley Brown performs 'My Favorite Things'
Hiplet Ballerinas perform twist on Nutcracker classic
2 Minute Warning: Aasif Mandvi
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
City asks to sue estate of teen fatally shot by Chicago police
Indian Head Park sergeant charged with trying to kill son held without bond
VIDEO: Coyote attacks dog in Northfield
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
FCC repeals Obama-era net neutrality rules
Water tests show high levels of lead at elementary schools in Evanston, Skokie
Doctor accused of spiking drink with abortion pill
Chicago's top federal drug enforcement official announces retirement
Show More
Chicago unveils municipal IDs to be available in March
Woman charged with injuring son after 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
Life changed: College acceptances that will melt your heart
6-year-old boy who reviews toys on YouTube makes $11M
Metra BNSF trains canceled, thousands left in cold
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Coyote attacks dog in Northfield
City asks to sue estate of teen fatally shot by Chicago police
Water tests show high levels of lead at elementary schools in Evanston, Skokie
FCC repeals Obama-era net neutrality rules
More Video