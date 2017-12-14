'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' showings begin tonight

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" officially opens Friday, but many theaters begin showings Thursday night. As the highly-anticipated film began to hit screens, ABC7's Janet Davies chatted with the movie's villains and attempted to "force" some hints about Episode 8."Our badassery is probably comparable, I think," said Andy Serkis, who plays Supreme Leader Snoke."We have different skill sets," said Gwendoline Christie, who plays Captain Phasma."I am sort of good at menace and threat, and getting inside people's heads and manipulating," Serkis said."I think I present more of a physical threat," Christie said.And Domhnall Gleeson?"Just a disgusting human being. That's what I am more good at," said Gleeson, who plays General Hux.They are all quite cool at portraying the evil of the military dictatorship The First Order. But this time out the actors were taken aback by the script."It literally flips from being hilarious to really dark being intimate and emotional to being epic. It does, it does. It's an incredible roller coaster," said Serkis."It really kind of kept shocking me in a way I really just wasn't expecting. I was kind of left agape. I really needed to talk to Rian afterward; like how is this going to happen, this is amazing," Gleeson said.Christie's Captain Phasma is commander of the Stormtroopers. Her continuing role on HBO's "Game of Thrones" demands heavy swordplay, but this film needed extra training."I was happily reunited with C.C. Smiff, who was the man who taught me to fight and sword fight on Game of Thrones. And I was delighted about that because C.C. has been instrumental in developing a side of my acting that I'd never really done before," she said.And there's always a burning question: Which villain makes it to Episode 9?"You are trying to trick us!" Serkis said."That's an illegal question! You're going to be arrested. There are police here," Christie replied.