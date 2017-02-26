OSCARS

Stars hit Oscars red carpet with causes dear to their hearts

Hollywood stars used the spotlight on the Oscar red carpet to help promote various causes. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
As stars strutted down the Oscars red carpet on Hollywood's biggest night, they brought along social causes near and dear to their hearts.

A slew of celebrities, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Negga and Karlie Kloss, donned blue ribbons to support the American Civil Liberties Union.

Recently, the ACLU has been at the forefront of the fight to protect immigrants and the LGBT community after President Donald Trump took office.

Stars show up to the red carpet showing support for the ACLU.


Olivia Culpo wore a one-of-a-kind Marchesa for Stella Artois gown featuring beads made from the Stella Artois Limited-Edition Chalices that benefit Water.org, according to Getty Images. Water.org aims to "break down the barriers between people and access to
safe water and sanitation," according to the organization's website.

Jackie Chan brought along a couple of furry friends to the red carpet - two stuffed panda bears, representing the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). Chan is a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF.

In a recent UNICEF mission, Chan traveled to Timor-Leste and met with students and out-of-school youth to talk to them about the unifying force of martial arts, according to the organization's website.
