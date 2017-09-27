ABC PREMIERES

TGIT returns with 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'How to Get Away With Murder"

Kelly McCreary, "Grey's Anatomy" and Aja Naomi King, "How To Get Away With Murder," talk about their shows' big return to TGIT. (WABC)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
It is big week filled with big premieres, but maybe none quite as anticipated as the return of TGIT!

The season premieres of "Grey's Anatomy" and "How to Get Away with Murder" are back with their 14th and 4th season premieres, respectively.

Kelly McCreary who plays Maggie Pierce on "Grey's" talked about what's next for Maggie at Grey Sloan Hospital.

"It literally never occurred to Maggie that Jackson might be interested in her in 'that way,' and really it's about investigating whether or not that's true and if it is then what it really means for Maggie, for April, for what it means for Jackson," McCreary said.



"Grey's Anatomy" picks up with the return of Dr. Nathan Riggs' wife and Owen's sister, and the love triangle that creates with Meredith.


Meantime, fresh off the plot of who killed Wes, "How to Get Away With Murder" the characters are all trying to figure out how to move forward.

"For Michaela, with everything that's gone on these past couple of seasons, this is so far away from where she intended her life to be," said Aja Naomi King, "HTGAWM's" Michaela.

Both shows return Thursday, September 28th beginning at 8/7c with "Scandal" returning a later to kick off its farewell season on October 5th at 9/8c.
