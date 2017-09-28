ABC PREMIERES

TGIT returns with 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'How to Get Away With Murder'

EMBED </>More Videos

Kelly McCreary, "Grey's Anatomy" and Aja Naomi King, "How To Get Away With Murder," talk about their shows' big return to TGIT. (WABC)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
It is big week filled with big premieres, but maybe none quite as anticipated as the return of TGIT!

The season premieres of "Grey's Anatomy" and "How to Get Away with Murder" are back with their 14th and 4th season premieres, respectively.

Kelly McCreary who plays Maggie Pierce on "Grey's" talked about what's next for Maggie at Grey Sloan Hospital.

"It literally never occurred to Maggie that Jackson might be interested in her in 'that way,' and really it's about investigating whether or not that's true and if it is then what it really means for Maggie, for April, for what it means for Jackson," McCreary said.



"Grey's Anatomy" picks up with the return of Dr. Nathan Riggs' wife and Owen's sister, and the love triangle that creates with Meredith.


Meantime, fresh off the plot of who killed Wes, "How to Get Away With Murder" the characters are all trying to figure out how to move forward.

"For Michaela, with everything that's gone on these past couple of seasons, this is so far away from where she intended her life to be," said Aja Naomi King, "HTGAWM's" Michaela.

Both shows return Thursday, September 28th beginning at 8/7c with "Scandal" returning a later to kick off its farewell season on October 5th at 9/8c.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttgithow to get away with murdergrey's anatomyABC premieres
Load Comments
ABC PREMIERES
In the Goldbergs' household, mom knows best
Three things you didn't know about Freddie Highmore
The Good Doctor: 'More important than a TV show'
How 'The Good Doctor' approaches autism
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Hugh Hefner, leader of the sexual revolution, dies at 91
Celebrities, Playboy Bunnies pay tribute to Hugh Hefner
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
Keeping up with the Kardashian baby news
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Semi fire, HazMat closes I-94, prompts evacuations in Portage, Ind.
Hugh Hefner, leader of the sexual revolution, dies at 91
Cubs clinch NL Central with Russell homer
Trump waives cargo restrictions for Puerto Rico as criticism builds
Police: Suspect in Colorado possibly connected to Delphi double murders
Lockport VFW refuses to show NFL games in wake of kneeling protests
Family beaten by teens at Six Flags Great America during 'Fright Fest', police say
Naperville woman guilty in stabbing death of 2 children
Show More
Family sues hospital after father dies following 9-hour ER wait
Metra train strikes vehicle in NW suburbs, 1 hospitalized
Teen allegedly kidnapped by former teacher speaks out: 'It's good and bad'
14-year-old girl shot in Calumet Heights
Cop fires gun at actor portraying armed robber
More News
Top Video
Hugh Hefner, leader of the sexual revolution, dies at 91
Semi fire, HazMat closes I-94, prompts evacuations in Portage, Ind.
Cubs clinch NL Central with Russell homer
Lockport VFW refuses to show NFL games in wake of kneeling protests
More Video