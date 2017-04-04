ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Elfman and Stephen Schneider talk about starring in 'Imaginary Mary'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Jenna Elfman and Stephen Schneider about starring in ABC's "Imaginary Mary." (WABC)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Did you have an imaginary friend as a child? What if that friend came back to help you as an adult?

In "Imaginary Mary" "Alice's" cartoon-like fuzzy friend "Mary" comes back to help her when she meets "Ben," a divorced father with three children, and she falls in love with him.

"Alice" never wanted to be a mother, but with "Mary's" help, she's on her way.

Jenna Elfman (Alice) says that the show keeps her on her feet as acting with a CGI character presents some challenges.

"I got to rehearse with a puppet, but then when we film they took the puppet away, and I just have my memory of rehearsal, of where she moved in the scene, and so the challenge of that and playing with the human actors in the scene and managing all of those factors was really fun, and I knew it was going to be a good challenge," Elfman said.

Stephen Schneider (Ben) said that this show fills a gap in the TV-world right now.

"When I read the script, I thought there was something really unique about this, they've never had a CGI character in a network comedy before, plus the writing was really good," Schneider said. "The opportunity to play a single father who has full custody of his kids, that's something that's totally underrepresented on TV so I thought it would be a really cool experience."

Don't miss the next episode this Tuesday, April 4th at 9:30 p.m. (EDT) on ABC.
Related Topics:
entertainmentABCABC premieresABC Primetime
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' does Vegas
Sweepstakes, Rules, Promotions
John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged at WrestleMania
Artist creates cheesy tribute to Beyonce
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man, 66, killed in Roseland crash with CPD squad car
Sessions orders review of federal agreements; CPD plans to move forward with reform
Man found shot at Citgo gas station in Brighton Park
Rogers Park cell phone store owner attacked by robber
Trump signs bill that could kill online privacy protections
Make a difference in the lives of at-risk Chicago youth
Police: 2 stabbed near Crystal Lake Taco Bell parking lot
Show More
Phone scammers try to scam the I-Team
Land owner where Indiana girls' bodies were found jailed for traffic violations
Charlie Trotter statue unveiled at River West gallery
Justice Dept. seeks pause on consent decree with Baltimore police
Husband, wife celebrating birthday killed in wrong-way crash
More News
Top Video
Man, 66, killed in Roseland crash with CPD squad car
Sessions orders review of federal agreements; CPD plans to move forward with reform
Make a difference in the lives of at-risk Chicago youth
Phone scammers try to scam the I-Team
More Video