ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Statue of 'Star Trek' actor killed by own car unveiled at Hollywood cemetery

EMBED </>More Videos

A special tribute was held for the late actor Anton Yelchin at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
A statue of Anton Yelchin was unveiled at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in a service honoring the late actor's life.

In a special tribute to Yelchin, friends, family and colleagues attended the unveiling of the memorial statue this weekend.

The statue was placed in the "Garden of Legends" section of the historic cemetery. A mural of Yelchin created by fans at a "Star Trek" convention was also on display at the service.

MORE: Jeep that rolled, killed Anton Yelchin was under recall

The actor's parents set up the Anton Yelchin Foundation to help young artists who face disease or disability.

"We brought Anton to Hollywood Forever so he would be surrounded by the people who he admired and to be in the middle of the city that he loved so much," Anton's mother Irina Yelchin said.

MORE: "Star Trek" co-stars, celebs react to tragic death of Anton Yelchin

Yelchin was most known for his character "Chekov" in the "Star Trek" film franchise. Co-star Zoe Saldana attended the statue unveiling ceremony.

"It really alleviates my heart to know that we're going to keep him alive. We're going to keep all that he was full of, which was life," Saldana said. "We're going to keep remembering that in hopes that by practicing all the things that he believed in and remembering all the love that he gave us and the joy that he gave us."

Other celebrity guests included Simon Pegg, Jennifer Lawrence, Emile Hirsch and Jon Voight, and directors J.J. Abrams, Drake Doremus and Jeremy Saulnier.

Yelchin was killed last year in June at age 27 when his SUV rolled down the driveway of his Studio City home and pinned him against a wall, despite the vehicle appearing to be in park.

The bronze statue is now open for public viewing. It was created by sculptor Nick Marra and FX artist Greg Nicotero.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentstatuememorialactorfamous deathcemeteryCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Hulu drops price after Netflix hikes its rate
Celebs slam Harvey Weinstein amid assault allegations
SPONSORED: Super Heroes Unite - Behind the Scenes of Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes
Actor Terry Crews says Hollywood exec groped him
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cook County Board votes to repeal sugary drink tax
Woman's body found after Harvey house fire
1st grader walks home from school minutes after being dropped off
2 arrested after man tortured for 2 days with hooks, blowtorch
'The Storm': Eminem takes on Trump in new video
Coach no more; New York company wants to be called Tapestry
4-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills grandfather, sheriff says
Prof placed on leave after tweets about Vegas shooting, 'white victimization'
Show More
Tweet of prof helping students during late-night study session goes viral
California wildfire victims include couple wed 75 years
Women's text message fight leads to fatal stabbing
Chicago hotels would be required to secure freezers under City Council proposal
670 missing, 3,500 homes and businesses destroyed in North Bay fires
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Poisonous Homes
Chicago hotels would be required to secure freezers under City Council proposal
California wildfire victims include couple wed 75 years
Cubs fans optimistic after NLDS Game 4 rained out, set to play Wednesday
More Video