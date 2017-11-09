Steven Tyler to perform at Naperville Ribfest this summer

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --It's only November, but organizers have already confirmed one act that will be performing at next summer's Naperville Ribfest.
Steven Tyler will take the stage on Saturday, July 7, with "The Loving Mary Band."
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 22, at ribfest.net.
That will give people something to look forward to during the cold, snowy days of winter.
