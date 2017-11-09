ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Steven Tyler to perform at Naperville Ribfest this summer

Singer Steven Tyler performs during a concert of Aerosmith at the Koenigsplatz in Munich, Germany, Friday, May 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Lukas Barth)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
It's only November, but organizers have already confirmed one act that will be performing at next summer's Naperville Ribfest.

Steven Tyler will take the stage on Saturday, July 7, with "The Loving Mary Band."

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 22, at ribfest.net.

That will give people something to look forward to during the cold, snowy days of winter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentribfestcelebritylive musicNaperville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
Stars show pride at premiere of Disney Pixar's 'Coco'
CMA Awards pays tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 mugged in Uptown in 15 minutes, reports say
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Jail break: Inmates removed speaker from wall, crawled in to escape, sheriff says
Friday Flyover 2017: Vote for your favorite school!
CTA Pink Line train slams into car in Cicero
Free turkeys to be handed out in South Austin
Nutella fans freak out over recipe change
Starbucks offering free holiday beverage deal
Show More
Police: Brawl outside Bronzeville school involved students, parents
Woman killed in Zion hit-and-run
Obama dismissed from Cook County jury duty
Touching tributes take center stage at CMA Awards
More News
Photos
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
More Photos