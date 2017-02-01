Suburban magician Bill Cook tours country doing tricks

Bill Cook grew up in Glenview and now lives in Prospect Heights. He has loved magic since he was a kid.In high school, Cook did magic and hung out at PJ's Trick Shop. A customer asked him to do magic tricks for customers in his restaurant - and there was no going back.Cook was a featured performer on the CW's "Masters of Illusion" and has been on Penn & Teller: Fool Us." He also has performed around the world.Cook talked about his journey in magic and being part of "Masters of Illusion Tour Live" which will be playing across the country.He left us with some magic tricks you won't believe!Visit Bill Cook's website:Bill Cook's YouTube page:Twitter:Facebook: