Summer family fun with Raging Waves and Bubba the Alligator

There's tons of fun for the entire family this summer at Raging Waves, the largest waterpark in Illinois. (WLS)

There's tons of fun for the entire family this summer at Raging Waves, the largest waterpark in Illinois. There are new attractions and of course one can't head to Raging Waves without checking out Bubba the Alligator.

Enter for your chance to win a family four pack by clicking on the 'Promotions' icon at WindyCityLive.com.

For more on Raging Waves water park, visit: http://www.ragingwaves.com/

Check out Jim Nesci and his Cold Blooded Creatures at Raging Waves this summer on June 29, July 4, July 20, August 3, August 9.
