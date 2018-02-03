  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl performance will not include a Prince hologram, family says

EMBED </>More Videos

Despite rumors otherwise, Prince's family says Justin Timberlake will not perform with a hologram of the late singer. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Danny Clemens
MINNEAPOLIS --
The Super Bowl halftime show rumor mill is still churning, this time with the idea that Justin Timberlake will appear alongside a holographic version of Prince.

But as soon as they appeared, the rumors were shot down by none other than Prince's half-brother, Omarr Baker, who tweeted Saturday afternoon that the reported appearance was not happening.


Sheila Escovedo, Prince's former tourmate and one-time fiancée who performs under the name Shelia E., also weighed in and tweeted Saturday that a holographic Prince would go against the singer's wishes.

"Prince told me don't ever let anyone do a hologram of me. Not cool if this happens!" she wrote.



The notion of a Prince hologram - which was first reported by TMZ - doesn't come completely out of the blue (or the purple). In recent media appearances, Timberlake has praised the late performer and even went so far as to call him the "greatest all-around musician I can think of in popular culture."

Super Bowl LII also happens to be taking place in Minneapolis, Prince's hometown, and Timberlake held a listening party for his newly released album "Man of the Woods" at Prince's estate in nearby Chanhassen on Friday.

Prince is no stranger to the Super Bowl. He headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl XLI in 2007.



Timberlake has been tight-lipped about the contents of his third Super Bowl performance, telling reporters only that he was planning "a few things with this halftime show that they've never quite done before."

Rumors of a Prince appearance came after Timberlake himself struck down the idea of a surprise appearance by Janet Jackson, whose breast was exposed during Timberlake's second Super Bowl performance more than a decade ago. That incident created a national controversy and had serious negative repercussions for Jacksons' career as a recording artist.

He also dismissed the idea of an NSYNC reunion. Timberlake first performed in the halftime show as part of NSYNC in 2001's who's who of new millennium pop culture, which also featured Britney Spears, Aerosmith, Mary J. Blige and Nelly.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsuper bowl 52Super Bowlnfljustin timberlakemusic newsbuzzworthywhat's trendingu.s. & worldprince
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lady Gaga cancels tour dates in Europe due to 'severe pain'
Uma Thurman levels accusations against Weinstein, Tarantino
Music Box Theater restores marquee
Dennis Edwards, Temptations singer, dies at 74
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 teens charged in thwarted Streeterville carjacking
Chicago Weather: Up to 3 in. of snow expected Sunday, more snow Monday
Police: Naked man spotted doing drugs in car in Ravenswood
Uma Thurman levels accusations against Weinstein, Tarantino
Police: Man lectured girls about Nazis in Riverside candy store
Parents charged with faking son's brain cancer for money
Ill. GOP chairman calls for Ives to take controversial ad off the air
Man executed for killing daughters while mom listened on phone
Show More
Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher elected to Hall of Fame
Free tax prep help available in Chicago, suburbs
Ill. teacher apologizes for drug-related math problem
Pink has the flu; still plans to sing National Anthem
More News
Top Video
Chicago educator named Counselor of the Year
ABC7 hosts 2nd annual Back Table event
3 teens charged in thwarted Streeterville carjacking
Philly Pretzel Factory baking Super Bowl fun
More Video