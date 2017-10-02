MARVEL

Super Heroes Unite - Behind the Scenes of Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes

Join ABC7 as we go behind the scenes of Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes.

ROSEMONT, IL (WLS) --
Join ABC7 as we go behind the scenes of Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes. Experience this live, action-packed, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, enlists Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy on an intergalactic race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki's hands.

This ancient artifact holds immeasurable mysterious power and would allow Loki to achieve his eternal quest to crown himself King of Asgard and ruler of Earth. This all new show unites some of Marvel's mightiest Super Heroes including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow against some of the greatest villains. Their journey sparks new feuds with old foes, pitting student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother. Join Marvel fans of all ages and witness the cutting-edge special effects, aerial stunts and immersive video projection on this epic adventure. Your entire family will want to see every exhilarating moment.
Marvel Universe Live!
Thursday, November 2, 2017 -- Sunday, November 5, 2017
at The Allstate Arena in Rosemont

Tickets available at: http://www.ticketmaster.com/venueartist/32958/2347813

Location:

Allstate Arena
6920 N. Mannheim Road
Rosemont, IL 60018
http://www.rosemont.com/allstate/events/marvel-universe-live-/

For more show information, visit https://www.marveluniverselive.com/

