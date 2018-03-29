'Take Over Jam' concert at Chicago Theatre canceled due to 'safety concerns'

We have been advised by Chicago law enforcement to cancel tonight's #TakeOverJam due to specific safety and security concerns for the surrounding area.



As a result, we regret that the event has been canceled. Ticket refund info can be found here: https://t.co/a9cT8zcTLt pic.twitter.com/fSpz4Yl1xv — WGCI (@WGCI) March 29, 2018

Safety concerns have prompted the cancellation of a performance at the Chicago Theatre.The WGCI Take Over Jam was scheduled for Thursday evening.Chicago police said their concerns were not tied to any terrorism activities but were strictly about public safety.Refunds will be issued immediately for tickets purchased via phone and internet. Tickets purchased at the venue box office or a Ticketmaster outlet will be refunded at point of purchase.