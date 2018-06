EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 Chicago anchor Kathy Brock stopped by Windy City Live on her final day on the air before retiring.

For 28 years, Kathy Brock has brought us the news right here on ABC7. Now she's retiring and moving on to the next phase of her life, so we're here to join our entire ABC7 family in saying "Thanks Kathy!"On her last day on the air, Kathy stopped by with her co-anchor Alan Krashesky to talk about their partnership and her passion for redecorating. Kathy has a great eye for design and has taken on projects for friends.Join us in saying farewell and #ThanksKathy!