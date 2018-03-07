COMINGUPROSES

'The Bachelor' Arie says he's excited to start a family with fiancee Lauren

EMBED </>More Videos

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Burnham talk about their engagement, wedding plans, and what's next for them once they move in together in Arizona.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
"The Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and his fiancee Lauren Burnham say they are happy and so in love.

They gave a new interview following their appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Wednesday morning.

The happy couple says they can't wait to get married and have a family. "We fantasize about our future and marriage and kids and we just want that, so we're just excited about it," Arie said.

If it seemed like Lauren didn't have any reservations about getting back together after Arie left her brokenhearted in the finale, think again.

"I was very excited, but then I took a step back and thought 'Wait a second,' I should probably ask him some more questions and make sure this isn't going to happen again," Lauren said. "That was my first thought, I didn't want to be put through that situation as well."

Arie says that it won't happen again and not only that, they want to get married sooner rather than later, both smiled as they talked about planning their wedding for sometime in 2018. As for it being televised like Jason and Molly Mesnick's wedding, Arie and Lauren said they are considering it.

"I think we're open to it," Arie said. "I think if it fits within our timeline, I know we want to get married soon, and so yeah, that's a possibility."

Neither has watched the finale yet or watched Arie's unedited breakup with Becca. However, they do plan to watch it at some point, they just didn't want to burst their bubble of happiness yet.

"Curiosity is going to get the best of me," Lauren said.

"Yeah," Arie agreed.

While Arie had given Becca an oval cut Neil Lane diamond ring, Lauren is sporting the cushion cut Neil Lane on her ring finger. She absolutely loves it!



It is a cushion cut center stone surrounded by a halo of diamonds and further encrusted with almost 170 smaller round brilliand diamonds and accented by two baguette diamonds. The platinum ring is set on all three sides and has a total weight of 3.65 carats!

Arie said that he wished that viewers got to see how funny and sweet Lauren is and added that although they did have "quiet times" they also had a lot of really fun moments too.

So what's next? Wedding planning and moving to Arizona immediately! Lauren will be flying back with Arie to Arizona Wednesday night to move in with and start their new life together.



You can watch their full interview above and get a little dose of their PDA as they smooch at the conclusion.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorbachelorarie luyendyk jr.cominguprosesABCchris harrison
COMINGUPROSES
'The Bachelor' Arie is engaged again, plus a new 'Bachelorette'
'The Bachelor' Finale: Arie attempts to pull a 'Mesnick'
Arie gets dose of reality when 1 woman's ex shows up
Arie visits the final four women's hometowns
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How to watch 'American Idol'
'Shape of Water' actor Michael Shannon watched Oscars at Chicago bar
'The Bachelor' Arie is engaged again, plus a new 'Bachelorette'
'Pretty Woman: The Musical' hits Chicago stage next week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
VIDEO: 6 injured after CTA bus, SUV crash in Englewood
Mayor Emanuel calls out Gov. Rauner on gun control bill
Felon accused of killing Cmdr. Paul Bauer to appear in court
Driver killed when semi wheel hub comes through windshield on I-80
Barbie unveils 'inspiring' dolls
Southwest flight sale: Fly for as low as $59
'Shape of Water' actor Michael Shannon watched Oscars at Chicago bar
Man accused of wanting to eat a child released on bond
Show More
Broadway star's daughter, friend's son killed after being hit by car
Study reveals babies who look more like their dad are healthier
Attorney wants city sanctioned for question to Quintonio LeGrier's mother
Man forces son to run to school in the rain for bullying
Target, seeing better candidates, raises starting pay, again
More News
Top Video
Mayor Emanuel calls out Gov. Rauner on gun control bill
VIDEO: 6 injured after CTA bus, SUV crash in Englewood
Driver crashes through front window of Wilmette Panera
Vernon Hills program to combat skunk overpopulation
More Video