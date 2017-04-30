  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
'The Chainsmokers' band crashes Huntley High School's prom

A surprise guest helped make the Huntley High School prom a night those students will never forget. (WLS)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
A surprise guest helped make the Huntley High School prom a night those students will never forget.

The "The Chainsmokers" band crashed the high school dance at the Hyatt Regency in Rosemont Saturday night.
The Daily Herald reports that the surprise had been weeks in the making. "The Chainsmokers" performed their hit song "Closer" and then ran over to the Allstate Arena for their concert.

