The Chainsmokers crash Huntley High School's prom

A surprise guest helped make the Huntley High School prom a night those students will never forget. (WLS)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
"The Chainsmokers" band crashed the Huntley High School prom before their Saturday night show at Allstate Arena.

The New York duo stayed to perform just one song, their hit song "Closer," before preparing for their concert.

The band surprised students at the Hyatt Regency in Rosemont after a student sent them an email inviting them to attend. The student did not hear from them, but the band reached out to school principal Scott Rowe a few weeks ago to organize the surprise visit.

The student who sent the email was surprised at the dance when he was called onto the stage.

Photos from the short visit circulating on social media, including a selfie photo which the "The Chainsmokers" posted on their Twitter page.

