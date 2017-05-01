The Chainsmokers crash Huntley High School's prom

Just crashed Huntley High schools prom! That was awesome! ?? have a good rest of prom — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017

Your prom could be next — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017

Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not :) pic.twitter.com/BIOdSrfMKd — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017

imagine the chainsmokers coming to your prom pic.twitter.com/qvNy0RokLB — ?? (@catlyncrespo) April 30, 2017

"The Chainsmokers" band crashed the Huntley High School prom before their Saturday night show at Allstate Arena.The New York duo stayed to perform just one song, their hit song "Closer," before preparing for their concert.The band surprised students at the Hyatt Regency in Rosemont after a student sent them an email inviting them to attend. The student did not hear from them, but the band reached out to school principal Scott Rowe a few weeks ago to organize the surprise visit.The student who sent the email was surprised at the dance when he was called onto the stage.Photos from the short visit circulating on social media, including a selfie photo which the "The Chainsmokers" posted on their Twitter page.