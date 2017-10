EMBED >More News Videos "The Daily Show" correspondents visited WCL on Oct. 18, 2017 and played a game about fake and real news.

Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah has come to Chicago for a special week of shows called, "The Daily Show Undesked Chicago 2017: Let's Do This Before It Gets Too Damn Cold."The late-night series started broadcasting from Athenaeum Theatre on Monday and will continue through Thursday. The show airs 10 p.m. CT on Comedy Central.So three of their correspondents - Roy Wood Jr., Dulce Sloan and Michael Kosta stopped by WCL to talk Chicago and play a special game!For more information about "The Daily Show," visit Comedy Central's website: