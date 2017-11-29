ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' drops highly anticipated first trailer

A screenshot from the first trailer for ''Avengers: Infinity War." (Marvel via Good Morning America/Twitter)

It's the final stretch in the wait for Avengers: Infinity War. The first trailer is here.


The highly anticipated blockbuster is the third Avengers film. It stars your favorite heroes from the previous two movies, as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy team and Dr. Strange.

The plot follows the heroes' attempts to stop Thanos from harnessing the incredible power of the Infinity Stones. The villain has been shown attempting to collect all six stones in the background of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years, often during the end credit scenes.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
