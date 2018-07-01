ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Happy Place pop-up exhibit now open

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's bright, it's colorful, and it has one goal: to make you happy!

The Happy Place pop-up interactive experience is now open in Chicago.

The founder of Happy Place, Jared Paul, joined ABC7 Sunday morning.

-Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Closed on Tuesdays except Happy Place will be open Tuesday, July 3 (11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.) and closed on Wednesday, July 4
-Address: 1004 N Elston Ave.

-Admission: Starting at $30
Link: www.happyplace.me
