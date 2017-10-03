ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'The Mayor' running to win heart of American families

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Brandon Micheal Hall says 'The Mayor' is a family comedy with a lot of heart. (KTRK)

While politics may turn some people off, actor Brandon Micheal Hall hopes America will be turned on by the heart in ABC's new comedy "The Mayor."

"The things that resonated most with me were love, family, and home," Hall said about the new show, debuting tonight on ABC.

When struggling hip-hop artist Courtney Rose runs for mayor of Fort Grey as a publicity stunt to help sell his mixtape, he never expects he might actually win.

But when residents find themselves attracted to the cocky musician's charisma and funny one-liners, their votes put him over the top.

WATCH: Courtney prepares for the big debate
EMBED More News Videos

Check out this sneak peek of 'The Mayor,' debuting tonight on ABC13.



Hall says he was attracted to the script for "The Mayor" because of his love of family and the sometimes dicey obstacles families can face.

"With love, you can defeat anything with love," Hall said. "Going into Courtney walking into this new political frame, he has to have a big heart, and we're going to watch him go up and down within that, but we're also going to see his heart grow and grow for the people and what he loves to do."

Hall also says the show has a lot of hope, something everyone can use a little more of.

"At the very end of the day...hope, that's what keeps you going, it's what wakes you up in the morning, and you go away and say, 'I'm going to push forward,'" Hall said.

WATCH: Will Courtney be bigger than Rihanna?
EMBED More News Videos

Catch a sneak peek of 'The Mayor,' debuting tonight on ABC.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentABCtelevisionAfrican Americanscelebrityu.s. & worldbuzzworthypolitics
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
4 reasons we love Frankie Heck from "The Middle"
Tom Petty, down-to-earth rock superstar, dies at 66
'Dancing with the Stars' celebs reveal their guilty pleasures
Program Note: October 2, 2017 ABC News and Wheel of Fortune
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Las Vegas shooting investigation finds more weapons, but motive still unknown
Kimmel gives emotional monologue after Vegas shooting
Tom Petty, down-to-earth rock superstar, dies at 66
Las Vegas stranger took bullets so others could live
2 found dead in Skokie home
Trump heads to Puerto Rico to survey damage amid criticism
Equifax: 2.5 million more US customers potentially affected by data breach
Las Vegas shooting suspect's father was once one of FBI's Most Wanted
Show More
Infant delivered after pregnant woman fatally shot in Fernwood dies
Woman who escaped shooting shares emotional thank you
'Pet for Vets' waives adoption fees for veterans on Veterans Day
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
More News
Top Video
Trump heads to Puerto Rico to survey damage amid criticism
Tom Petty, down-to-earth rock superstar, dies at 66
Las Vegas shooting investigation finds more weapons, but motive still unknown
VIDEO: Denzel Washington surprises grandmother on South Side
More Video