  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New co-host! 'LIVE with Kelly' becomes 'LIVE with Kelly and Ryan'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Kelly Ripa introduced Ryan Seacrest as her new co-host Monday morning. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Welcome to LIVE, Ryan Seacrest!

Kelly Ripa introduced her new co-host on the show on Monday after a months-long search. The number one daytime entertainment talk show in America has gone by the name LIVE with Kelly as Ripa appeared with dozens of guest co-hosts over the past 11 months.


The longtime host took the time to thank everyone involved in the search process, especially all the guest co-hosts who sat beside her.

Ripa pointed out that the day of the announcement is also her 21st wedding anniversary with husband Mark Consuelos.

"May 1 is a great day for me personally and I think for me professionally," she said. "It just feels like very good karma."
Related Topics:
entertainmentkelly ripaentertainmenttelevisionwatercoolerbuzzworthy
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tokyo jeweler offers gold Darth Vader masks for $1.4 million
The Chainsmokers crash Huntley High School's prom
Kelly Ripa to announce new 'Live' co-host on Monday
Report: 'Roseanne' reboot in the works
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Weekend downpour prompts flooding concerns
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
May Day rallies planned across Chicago area
45 killed in April shootings, Chicago police say
Police: 4 dead, 17 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
4 injured after 6-vehicle crash in Aurora
Police: Woman robbed, then sexually assaulted in Horner Park
Show More
Tokyo jeweler offers gold Darth Vader masks for $1.4 million
Princess Charlotte to celebrate 2nd birthday; new photo released
Girl, 12, missing on Chicago's Far South Side
Boy found dead after sister, mother, uncle's bodies discovered
Prosecutors: Woman used meth as toddler lay dying
More News
Top Video
May Day rallies planned across Chicago area
Weekend downpour prompts flooding concerns
Technology tells survivors' stories at Illinois Holocaust Museum
Chicago group provides feminine care products for homeless women
More Video