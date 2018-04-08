ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is here

EMBED </>More Videos

From ''Black Panther" to "Mary Poppins Returns,'' take a look at the movies coming out from Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm in 2018. Update: The new release date for ''Infinity War'' is April 27. (Lucasfilm)

The new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story is here.


Solo: A Star Wars Story follows the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld. Viewers will see Han Solo befriend his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meet the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes.

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters May 25.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsmovie newsgood morning americalucasfilmsuper bowl commercial
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chance the Rapper to address grads at Dillard University in New Orleans
Superheroes, zombies overtake McCormick Place for C2E2
'Grease' returns to theaters for 40th anniversary
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Boy killed, 17 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Bradley University student from Chicago killed in Peoria shooting
2 dead, 5 injured after car crashes into pole in Bartlett
Deadly fire at Trump Tower in NYC under investigation
Man, 19, killed and 1 injured during machine gun sale in Hammond
Family mourns teenager killed in Austin shooting
5 charged after 2 violent downtown robberies
Woman dead after crash in Bartlett
Show More
4 hurt after knife-wielding man attacks Indianapolis crowd
Trump calls out 'Animal Assad' for attack in Syria, criticizes Putin
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
Woman struck, killed in Hollywood Park
15 die when truck collides with hockey team's bus in Canada
More News