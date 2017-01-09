  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
ENTERTAINMENT

The Pack Drumline & Dance Crew on WCL
Season 6 got off to show-stopping start thanks to The Pack Drumline. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Season 6 got off to show-stopping start thanks to The Pack Drumline and today they're back with the entire crew to perform throughout the show.

For more on The Pack Drumline & Dance Crew head to: https://www.facebook.com/RiseUpUnited/
