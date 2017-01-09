Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
In The Community
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
ENTERTAINMENT
The Pack Drumline & Dance Crew on WCL
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1694093" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Season 6 got off to show-stopping start thanks to The Pack Drumline. (WLS)
wcl
Monday, January 09, 2017 01:48PM
CHICAGO --
Season 6 got off to show-stopping start thanks to The Pack Drumline and today they're back with the entire crew to perform throughout the show.
For more on The Pack Drumline & Dance Crew head to:
https://www.facebook.com/RiseUpUnited/
Related Topics:
entertainment
entertainment
music
dance
Chicago
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ENTERTAINMENT
Pillow Talk: Dating Site Dilemma
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
'The New Edition Story' to premiere in Chicago
Carrie Fisher's sisters open up about her final moments
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pillow Talk: Dating Site Dilemma
Streep, Trump trade barbs amid actress' Golden Globes speech
Sweepstakes, Rules, Promotions
Golden Globe Awards winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man killed, 2 injured in Harvey home invasion
Joliet man charged after checkpoint breached at O'Hare
1 dead, 1 injured in West Side shooting
Adoptive mom, boyfriend charged in teen's rape, murder
Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest sponsored by WeatherTech
News report on accidental Amazon Alexa order sets off viewer devices
Person of interest in custody in Batavia woman's death
Show More
Water main break creates mess in Bucktown
Man killed protecting family from armed robber, wife says
Streep, Trump trade barbs amid actress' Golden Globes speech
Cat survives harrowing encounter with garage door
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
More News
Top Video
1 dead, 1 injured in West Side shooting
News report on accidental Amazon Alexa order sets off viewer devices
Water main break creates mess in Bucktown
Man killed, 2 injured in Harvey home invasion
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
In The Community
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago