The Record Company performs

The Record Company are a Los Angeles-based trio whose debut album, "Give It Back To You," was nominated for a Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album.
Tuesday they performed their new single "Baby I'm Broken" on Windy City LIVE. The Record Company is opening for John Mayer tonight at the United Center.
Click here to buy tickets for the United Center concert.
The Record Company will also be back in Chicago in May to play at Thalia Hall. For more information the band, visit therecordcompany.net
