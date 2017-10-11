  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Eminem takes on Trump in new video sparking social media firestorm

Eminem ignited a social media firestorm at the BET awards Tuesday with the release of a blistering rap on President Donald Trump.

By ABC7.com staff
Eminem ignited a social media firestorm at the BET awards Tuesday with the release of a blistering rap on President Donald Trump.

The recorded video shows the rapper in a parking garage freestyling on political controversies like the NFL's national anthem protests, Trump's proposed border wall and his international diplomacy.

Warning: Explicit language in video below


In one verse he rapped: "This is his form of distraction/Plus, he gets an enormous reaction/When he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that/Instead of talking about Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada/All of these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers."

In another: "But we better give Obama props/Because what we got in the office now's a kamikaze that'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust."

Soon after "The Storm" was released, the video became a top trending topic on Twitter, racked up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube and sparked reactions from multiple celebrities.

LeBron James quoted his lyrics in a tweet: "Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem."


In the video, Eminem also raised a fist in support of NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose decision to kneel during the anthem sparked the current controversy.

In response, Kaepernick tweeted: "I appreciate you @Eminem."


Ellen DeGeneres also tweeted her praise: "I (heart) @Eminem."



There was no immediate reaction Tuesday from Trump or the White House press office.
Related Topics:
entertainmentrap musicrapperhip-hopPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldpoliticsnflnational anthemprotestpuerto ricohurricane marialas vegas mass shooting
