Three things that you didn't know about Jason Ritter

Find out three things that you didn't know about Jason RItter, from ABC's new show Kevin Probably Saves the World. (ABC)

Find out three things that you didn't know about Jason Ritter from ABC's new show Kevin Probably Saves the World in the video above.

He stars in the dramedy as Kevin, one of 36 people tasked with saving the world. He's helped along his mission by Yvette, a "Warrior of God" only he can see and played by Kimberly Hebert Gregory.

Ritter is the son of the late John Ritter, who won an Emmy for his role in Three's Company as Jack. The 37-year-old Los Angeles native took on various television and movie roles before joining ABC's primetime lineup.
