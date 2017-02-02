WINDY CITY LIVE

Tia Carrere from 'Wayne's World" talks 25th anniversary of movie

EMBED </>More News Videos

Grammy-Award winner and multi-talented actress, Tia Carrere, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about the 25th Anniversary of "Wayne's World." (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Grammy-Award winner and multi-talented actress, Tia Carrere, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about the 25th Anniversary of "Wayne's World."

Carrere is known for her breakout '80s role on "General Hospital." She later played the role of Cassandra in "Wayne's World."

If you want your chance to meet Tia Carrere this weekend, head over to Hollywood Blvd Cinema Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5.


Friday, February 3: 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday, February 4: Noon - 10 p.m.
Sunday, February 5: Noon - 5 p.m.

For more information on the event, including schedule and tickets, please visit hollywoodblvdcinema.com/tia.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityWindy City LIVEChicago
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
WCL goes back to the '80s, Sixteen Candles performs
FranklyHANK: Where are they now?
Stars of Tony N' Tina's Wedding stopped by WCL
ABC7 I-Team reporter Jason Knowles investigates gas leaks
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
WCL goes back to the '80s, Sixteen Candles performs
FranklyHANK: Where are they now?
Stars of Tony N' Tina's Wedding stopped by WCL
Little girl's costume change wows Disney World's Gaston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Wauconda High School evacuated due to possible bomb threat
Doctor stranded after President Trump's travel ban returns to Chicago
Police: Suspect dead after fatal Monee shooting
1 Dead After Inmates Take Hostages at Delaware Prison
Woman allegedly kicked off flight over big breasts
Trump asks people to pray for 'Apprentice' ratings, Schwarzenegger response: 'Let's switch jobs'
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Show More
Trump proclaims February 'African American History Month'
Dog killed after biting Chicago Police officer in Pilsen
Shark filmmaker goes missing during dive off Florida Keys
Wis. Sheltie gives new meaning to sled dog
Reward rescinded after missing Marine's body found in lake
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Dangerous gas leaks
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Doctor stranded after President Trump's travel ban returns to Chicago
Shark filmmaker goes missing during dive off Florida Keys
More Video