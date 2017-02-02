Tia Carrere from 'Wayne's World" talks 25th anniversary of movie

CHICAGO --Grammy-Award winner and multi-talented actress, Tia Carrere, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about the 25th Anniversary of "Wayne's World."
Carrere is known for her breakout '80s role on "General Hospital." She later played the role of Cassandra in "Wayne's World."
If you want your chance to meet Tia Carrere this weekend, head over to Hollywood Blvd Cinema Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5.
Friday, February 3: 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday, February 4: Noon - 10 p.m.
Sunday, February 5: Noon - 5 p.m.
For more information on the event, including schedule and tickets, please visit hollywoodblvdcinema.com/tia.