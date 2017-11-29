ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tina Brown on her new book The Vanity Fair Diaries

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown discusses her new book with Janet Davies. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tina Brown was at the forefront of fashion and celebrity gossip as the editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair in the '80s and early '90s.

She helped turn the magazine into a powerhouse through her role. Now, she's authored a new book on those experiences, titled "The Vanity Fair Diaries."

Brown, who was in Chicago Wednesday, spoke with Janet Davies on how she turned the magazine into one of the hottest publications in print.

"It was a wildly, social, glamorous, glitzy time," said Brown, who was a working mother of two during her tenure.

Brown's book covers her 10-year stint at the magazine and touches on everything from coverage of the royals, to scandals and fashion.

Brown appeared at the University Club for a book signing event Wednesday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbooksfashioncelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Matt Lauer fired for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'
FranklyHANK: 'The Minutes,' 'A Christmas Carole' & World of Chocolate
The upcoming live-action 'Mulan' has its star!
Garrison Keillor fired over alleged improper behavior
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Matt Lauer fired for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'
Tampa serial killings: McDonald's worker charged; finding gun was key, police say
Garrison Keillor fired over alleged improper behavior
Breastfeeding mom at Disneyland sparks mixed reaction
Person shot by Chicago police in Washington Park
Gunman on the run after robbing Bellagio casino
Union: American Airlines flights without pilots for 'critical holiday period'
Luis Gutierrez may be testing waters for 2020 presidential run
Show More
AMBER ALERT: Search continues for missing 3-year-old
Thousands of bugs could be living in your Christmas tree
Deputies: Man killed teen after inappropriate relationship
'Evil twin,' convicted of plotting sister's murder, may be granted parole
4-year-old girl battling cancer asks for holiday cards
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Luis Gutierrez may be testing waters for 2020 presidential run
Suspect in Wicker Park assault, robbery turns himself in
Remote-controlled device rebuilds breasts after cancer
More Video