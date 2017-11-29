Tina Brown was at the forefront of fashion and celebrity gossip as the editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair in the '80s and early '90s.She helped turn the magazine into a powerhouse through her role. Now, she's authored a new book on those experiences, titled "The Vanity Fair Diaries."Brown, who was in Chicago Wednesday, spoke with Janet Davies on how she turned the magazine into one of the hottest publications in print."It was a wildly, social, glamorous, glitzy time," said Brown, who was a working mother of two during her tenure.Brown's book covers her 10-year stint at the magazine and touches on everything from coverage of the royals, to scandals and fashion.Brown appeared at the University Club for a book signing event Wednesday.