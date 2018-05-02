Tips for mothers looking to date

DATING TIPS FOR MOMS

One in five mothers in the U.S. are single.Dating expert Bela Gandhi, of Smart Dating Academy, visited ABC7 to talk about tips for single moms thinking about joining the dating game.1. You don't have to feel butterflies in your stomach if you really like someone and they're really good for you.2. Don't rush to take your dating profile off-line and become exclusive if you've only been on three good dates and still not sure.3. Go on a second date even if you're not feeling chemistry on the first date4. An expensive gift on the first date at a beautiful restaurant is not always a good sign.5. Only use one or two dating apps at one time.6. If you are looking for something serious, don't continue dating a man who - on the first date - says he's not looking for anything serious.7. You don't need to wait at least one year after your divorce to start dating again.