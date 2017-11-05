ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Hanks helps with marriage proposal at book festival

FILE - In this April 26, 2017 file photo, Tom Hanks attends "The Circle" premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas --
Oscar-winning actor and author Tom Hanks used a Texas Book Festival appearance to help a couple get engaged.

Hanks was in Austin on Saturday and spoke to hundreds of listeners about his new book "Uncommon Type: Some Stories."

Hanks at one point told the crowd that he was bored of taking their questions and wanted to ask one himself.



Hanks then pulled out a piece of paper and said that a man in the crowd, Ryan McFarling, had a question for a woman named Nikki Young. Hanks said the question was: "Nikki, will you marry me?"

The couple went on stage, McFarling got down on one knee and gave Young a ring.

Hanks then hugged the newly engaged woman and offered his best wishes to the couple.
