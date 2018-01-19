ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rock legend Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose, LA County coroner says

Tom Petty performs during the Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Tour 2014 at the Cruzan Amphitheater on September 20, 2014 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
The death of rock legend Tom Petty, who passed away in October after a short hospitalization, was caused by an accidental drug overdose, according to the Los Angeles County coroner.

Petty, 66, died of multi-system organ failure, resuscitated cardiopulmonary arrest and mixed drug toxicity, according to the coroner's report.

Dana and Adria Petty also posted a statement about the news on the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Facebook page Friday.

Petty suffered from physical ailments such as emphysema, knee problems and he had significantly fractured his hip, his family said. But despite the hip injury, he toured for 53 dates, which worsened the fracture.

On Oct. 2, 2017, the day Petty died, he was informed his hip was broken.

"It is our feeling the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his overuse of medication," the statement said.

The family went on to say that they knew before the coroner informed them of the overdose that Petty was prescribed several pain medications for his ongoing health issues, and those medications included Fentayl patches.

"As a family we recognize this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis, and we feel that is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives," the family's statement said, in part. "Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications."

They added that Petty was extremely proud of his last tour and for having such loyal fans in his more than 40-year career.

"We continue to mourn with you and marvel at Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' incredible positive impact on music and the world. And we thank you all for your love and support over the last months," the family said.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentprescription drugsoverdosecelebrity deathsfamous deathmusic newsrock musicLos AngelesLos Angeles County
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Blind Date' takes on Reagan-Gorbachev meeting
Unique celebrity baby names
Before reshoots, Williams still paid fraction of Wahlberg's salary
Spend or Save: Richard Roeper reviews new movies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Las Vegas concert shooter had searched multiple Chicago events
Grandmother reading bible carjacked in front of Portage Park school
Court allows wrongful death suit in NIU fatal hazing incident
Woman says she did nothing wrong during Walmart arrest where pants fell down
Kim and Kanye announce name of 3rd baby
State Senator Donne Trotter announces retirement
Pritzker haunted by wiretapped conversation with Blagojevich at candidate forum
TV crew attempts to pass fake bomb through airport security
Show More
Phone Fury: Cellphone repair store owner facing numerous city violations
5 tips for avoiding the flu
Prosecutors to seek death penalty in missing U of I scholar case
No charges against Chicago officers involved in teen's death
NFL prematurely promotes Vikings/Patriots Super Bowl
More News
Photos
Cat nearly dies after getting tangled up in truck engine
Man sworn in as Aurora officer 2 decades after 6-year-old brother's murder
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo welcomes baby seal
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
More Photos