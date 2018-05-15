  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
  • ABC7 Podcast: Whatever the Weather - Ep. 7, What Would Your Horticulturist Do?
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Wolfe, author of 'The Right Stuff,' dies at 88

Author Tom Wolfe poses in his New York apartment, Nov. 12, 1998. Wolfe, 68, just published his first novel in 11 years, a novel about Atlanta in the 1990s called "A Man in Full." (AP Photo/Jim Cooper)

Author Tom Wolfe, who chronicled everything from hippies to the space race before turning his sharp eye to fiction, has died. He was 88.

Wolfe's agent Lynn Nesbit told The Associated Press that Wolfe died in a New York City hospital. Additional details were not immediately available.

The "new journalism" reporter and novelist insisted that the only way to tell a great story was to go out and report it. His writing style was rife with exclamation points, italics and improbable words.

Among his acclaimed books were "The Right Stuff" and "The Bonfire of the Vanities," a satire of Manhattan-style power and justice that became one of the best-selling books of the '80s.
PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentobituaryu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Chicago festivals guide 2018
'Dancing with the Stars' down to 3 for athletes finale
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Baby reported missing and endangered, may be with mother
Burbank man charged in child porn case
Lawsuit filed to block Obama Center in Chicago park
Amazon Go store coming to Chicago
Police: Mom bound, gagged 3 daughters; stabbed 11-year-old, abducted 7-year-old
'Dancing with the Stars' down to 3 for athletes finale
Parents furious after 8th grader named 'Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.'
Meghan Markle's sister says their dad stressed out by press pack
Show More
New chief of police oversight talks about COPA's goals
Berwyn hospital employee burglarized homes of 18 widows during treatment
10 kids found living in horrible conditions, police say
Hobart woman convicted of 2 murders may be serial killer, documentary says
More News