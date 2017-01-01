MOVIE NEWS

Top three films of 2016

LOS ANGELES (AP) --
A forgetful fish, infighting superheroes and some intergalactic rebels led the North American box office in 2016, which, with an estimated $11.2 billion in earnings to date, has become the highest grossing year of all time - slightly surpassing last year's $11.1 billion record.

Those top three films, "Finding Dory," ''Captain America: Civil War," and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," all had the common thread of being under the Walt Disney Studios banner, which had its own records to celebrate.

In general, the year looked like many others, with tent pole superhero pics, animated features, sequels and reboots overpowering original fare, but there was definitely something for everyone.

"Hollywood built a wild roller-coaster ride at the multiplex in 2016, with films from every genre sparking interest from a very vocal and engaged social media-savvy audience who were able to make or break some of the biggest titles of the year," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for box office tracker comScore.

All three films were produced by Disney the parent company of ABC 7 Chicago.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsmovieu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MOVIE NEWS
Celebrities show off their best Star Wars impersonations
Celebrities share why they love 'Star Wars'
'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' hits theaters Friday
Stars share their allegiance to the force at Rogue One
More movie news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mariah Carey rep: Technical problems bungle New Year's show
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Next on Windy City LIVE
Barbara Tarbuck of 'General Hospital' dies at 74
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
762 murdered in Chicago in 2016, CPD releases plan to curb violence
2 men shot to death in Uptown
2 arrested after dangling alongside #NoDAPL banner at Vikings game
CPD: 5 killed, 31 wounded in New Year's weekend shootings
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
8 people rescued from downtown Chicago elevator
Trump says he has inside information on hacking
Show More
Carbon monoxide leak makes 13 sick in Cicero
Chicagoan celebrates 110th birthday
Delaware man shot in Istanbul nightclub attack
3 officers hurt, 1 man shot after early-morning chase, officer on leave
Chicago welcomes in 2017
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
More Photos