Top three films of 2016

A forgetful fish, infighting superheroes and some intergalactic rebels led the North American box office in 2016, which, with an estimated $11.2 billion in earnings to date, has become the highest grossing year of all time - slightly surpassing last year's $11.1 billion record.Those top three films, "Finding Dory," ''Captain America: Civil War," and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," all had the common thread of being under the Walt Disney Studios banner, which had its own records to celebrate.In general, the year looked like many others, with tent pole superhero pics, animated features, sequels and reboots overpowering original fare, but there was definitely something for everyone."Hollywood built a wild roller-coaster ride at the multiplex in 2016, with films from every genre sparking interest from a very vocal and engaged social media-savvy audience who were able to make or break some of the biggest titles of the year," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for box office tracker comScore.