CELEBRITY

Jeffrey Tambor doesn't see how he can return to 'Transparent' following sexual harassment allegations

EMBED </>More Videos

New allegations against Jeffrey Tambor

LOS ANGELES --
Following two allegations of sexual harassment against him, actor Jeffrey Tambor says he doesn't see how he can return to the Amazon series "Transparent."

In an ambiguous statement Sunday that heavily implies, though doesn't confirm, an imminent departure from the Emmy-winning series, Tambor referenced what he calls a "politicized atmosphere" that has afflicted the set. He said that this is "no longer the job I signed up for four years ago."

Two women have come forward over the past few weeks to accuse Tambor of sexual harassment, including "Transparent" actress Trace Lysette and his former assistant, who Tambor said was disgruntled.

"I've already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue," Tambor said Sunday.

He has repeatedly denied the allegations made against him, which are both under investigation by Amazon Studios. Representatives for Amazon did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Tambor has won two Emmys for portraying Maura Pfefferman in the highly regarded show, which is now in its fourth season. The allegations made against Tambor have put its future in jeopardy.

Should Tambor part ways with "Transparent," it would be the latest professional casualty of the anti-sexual harassment movement that is upending Hollywood at all levels. Over the past few weeks, Kevin Spacey was fired from "House of Cards" and cut out of the film "All the Money in the World," and Louis C.K. had a Netflix standup special axed and was removed from Saturday's HBO benefit "A Night of Too Many Stars."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentsexual harassmenthollywoodcelebrityamazonCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CELEBRITY
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
Mel Tillis, longtime country singer, songwriter, dies
David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' superstar, in critical condition with organ failure
General Hospital stars meet Tracy Butler, Diane Pathieu
More celebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Don't miss your favorite movies on '25 Days of Christmas'
Here are your 2017 AMA winners
P!nk stuns with gravity-defying performance
AMAs honor first responders in show open
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Black ice leads to multiple crashes on Chicago roads
Charles Manson dies at 83
Woman carjacked while leaving driveway in Morgan Park
CPD who shot at teens to be sentenced
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
Gunman attempts to kidnap 2 teens waiting for school bus on West Side
American hostage mom describes brutal treatment by Taliban captors
Driver with F-Trump sticker adds sheriff to display
Show More
Best free apps for Black Friday shopping
6 arrested when stolen vehicle chase leads to crash with CPD squad car
9 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
WATCH: Georgia Dome goes out with a bang in implosion
More News
Top Video
Chicago Red Cross head to visit Puerto Rico to help hurricane victims
Chicago plans to sue U.S. Steel over toxins spilled into Lake Michigan
Gunman attempts to kidnap 2 teens waiting for school bus on West Side
Program teaches children how to protect themselves against online predators
More Video