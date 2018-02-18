ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Twitter bots post fake claims of white people being assaulted to deter 'Black Panther' viewings

EMBED </>More Videos

Marvel's "Black Panther" has opened to rave reviews and impressive box office numbers, but some people are trying to spoil the movie's debut by claiming they were assaulted while watching the movie. (Twitter / facebook/blackpanthermovie)

By
BURBANK, Calif. --
Marvel's "Black Panther" has opened to rave reviews and impressive box office numbers, but some people are trying to spoil the movie's debut by claiming they were assaulted while watching the movie.

The movie, which features a predominantly black cast, could set the record for the largest President's Day weekend opening ever. But dozens of fake tweets are trying to deter people from theaters with claims there have been racist attacks on white people outside screenings.

"I think that's just another evidence of how trolls out there are just ruining news out there," Houman Sayaghi said.

Some of the tweets, according to internet sleuths, were stolen photos taken from actual accidents and beatings. Bots used them to bait people online. Many of those bots have since been taken down and revealed.

"It's really, really hurtful because the movie was amazing. They talk about issues that we're dealing with right now - just being a human being. It was amazing," Hattie Sallie said.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" writer and director James Gun sent out a tweet in response, saying the "racists are out there rearing their ugly heads with lots of fake tweets about violence at Black Panther screenings."


People came out of the sold-out showings in Burbank and said it's all the more reason to support the groundbreaking movie.

"I think that the whole point of the movie is that we need to fight all of this negativity and division. It's not about fighting with racism or hatred. The only thing that's really going to change anything is love. I think people should definitely see the movie. It's really good," Amber Norris said.

Los Angeles police said there has been no evidence of any kind of attack at any of the screenings in the area.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentassaulthoaxmovie newsmoviestwittermarvelmarvel comicsdisneyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actresses Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o play warriors in Marvel's 'Black Panther'
2 Minute Warning: Joe Soto
Chicago native stars in 'Phantom of the Opera' sequel 'Love Never Dies'
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fans removed from Blackhawks game for remarks aimed at black player
Man injured in fire on 52nd floor of former Hancock building
Pancake breakfast raises money for Chicago police
4 killed, 17 wounded in President's Day weekend shootings across Chicago
Rare Picasso artwork stolen from Milwaukee shop
Thousands mourn slain CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer
Brawl breaks out on cruise after passenger steps on flip flop
Man found inside burning car in Mount Prospect was shot to death
Show More
New details bring warning signs to light in Fla. school shooting
Chicago Reader Editor Konkol out after controversy over cartoon
Man charged with hate crimes in racist tirade, threats at Calumet City bus stop
3 rescued from house fire in Skokie
More News
Top Video
Caputo's turns out fresh cheese, supplies Italian staples in Melrose Park
Final weekend of the 2018 Chicago Auto Show
Pancake breakfast raises money for Chicago police
Daily Herald: eSports in high schools?
More Video